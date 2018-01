Women's marches protesting inequality and a range of other social problems continued for a second day Sunday in the United States and major cities in Europe. Massive marches with women wearing pink hats first took place a year ago, largely to express women's anger at the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and his attitude toward women and minorities. This year the marches are seeking to grow into a movement to fight against a broad range of social injustices. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.