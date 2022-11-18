World Cup Organizers Ban Alcohol Sales at all Stadiums

Less than two days before the start of the World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar, soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, confirmed Friday the sale of alcohol will be banned at all eight World Cup Stadiums.

After published reports appeared regarding the decision early Friday, FIFA issued a statement on its official Twitter account.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing the sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

The decision reverses an agreement between FIFA and AB Inbev -- Budweiser’s parent company -- for beer sales in stadiums. The company reportedly paid $75 million for exclusive rights to do so.

Now, only non-alcoholic beer will be sold to the public inside the stadiums. Alcoholic beverages will be served in private “hospitality” areas.

There had been questions about alcohol and the tournament in Qatar since 2010, when it was announced the conservative, predominantly Muslim country would host the World Cup. Alcohol is permitted in Qatar but is tightly controlled.

Beer sales will still be allowed at events in specially designated sites before and after the games.

Published reports said Qatar’s World Cup organizers commented on the situation.

On its official Twitter account, Budweiser said only “Well, this is awkward.”

The Associated Press reports Budweiser has been a sponsor of the World Cup Tournament since 1986, paying tens of millions of dollars every four years for rights.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.