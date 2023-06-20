World Refugee Day: What Hope Is There for Millions of Refugees in Protracted Crises?
The United Nations says around two-thirds of refugees around the world have lived in foreign countries for more than five years, because of protracted crises. The media tend to focus on the newly displaced, so to mark World Refugee Day, VOA takes a look at what hope there is for refugees who appear destined to live large portions of their lives without access to work and services because of their refugee status. Henry Wilkins reports from N’djamena, Chad.