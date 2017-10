Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a sober assessment of the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy and its ruling Communist Party at the opening of a top-level political meeting Wednesday in Beijing. Xi declared it is time for China to be a "mighty force," and he outlined a vision that stretches forward to the middle of this century and pledges to build what he called a "modern socialist country" for a "new era." VOA's Bill Ide has more from Beijing.