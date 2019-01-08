Accessibility links

Yemen's Humanitarian Nightmare Worsens

The war in Yemen has taken its toll far beyond what is reported in terms of military casualties. Guns and bombs are claiming lives, but hunger is another major threat to Yemenis. The World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization say 73,000 Yemeni civilians are facing famine and another 14 million are on the brink of starvation. Aid agencies say more than 1.8 million children under the age of 5 are acutely malnourished. For VOA, Neha Wadekar reports from Aden in southern Yemen.

