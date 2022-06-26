20 Young People Die Mysteriously in South African Tavern

Fern Robinson

Steve Hirsch

Officials in South Africa say at least 20 young people have died in a tavern.

The cause of the deaths in East London was not immediately known, authorities said.

Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department, said the bodies were being transported to state mortuaries and autopsies would be conducted to determine the cause of the deaths.

Reuters reports that the victims were between 18 to 20 years old.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.