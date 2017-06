The funeral for Polish-born U.S. diplomat and political strategist Zbigniew Brzezinski will be Friday morning at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Washington. Brzezinski was the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981, and also served as an adviser to presidents Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy. An international relations expert tells VOA that Brzezinski, along with Henry Kissinger, helped shape U.S. foreign policy. Zlatica Hoke reports.