Zelenskiyy Says 31,000 Troops Killed Since Russia’s Invasion as War Enters Third Year
As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine official enters a third year President Volodymr Zalenskyy says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in February 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden is summoning congressional leaders to the White House to talk Ukraine and government funding. After enduring 2 years of war as communities are reduced to rubble and with uncertainty for the future, how are Ukrainians coping? During the two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian Railways became the country's key means of transportation. With over 22,000 kilometers of track, how the state-owned network keeps working despite constant damage from shelling.
Episodes
February 05, 2024
Most Ukrainians are Optimistic of the Country’s Future
January 29, 2024
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Role of Gender in Russia’s War on Ukraine
January 22, 2024
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What’s the Significance of the Ust-Luga Fire?
January 15, 2024
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s Gold-Fueled War