Zelenskyy in Albania in Latest Push for Defense Support

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Albania hosts on Thursday a summit of Southeastern European countries on peace, security and cooperation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Albania for meetings Wednesday with leaders in the region as he seeks additional support for his country’s fight against a Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy said he would discuss “defense and political cooperation” as well as Ukraine’s peace plan in talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

“I will propose supporting Ukraine's efforts to achieve just and lasting peace, as well as organizing the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland,” Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X.

Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani expressed his government’s full support for Ukraine’s peace efforts and a commitment to help with reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.

"A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression," Hasani wrote on X.

Ukraine’s military said Wednesday that Russian attacks continued overnight with 10 drones and an unspecified number of guided missiles.

The Ukrainian air force reported destroying all 10 drones, with intercepts taking place over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

    VOA News

    The Voice of America provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of over 326 million people. Stories with the VOA News byline are the work of multiple VOA journalists and may contain information from wire service reports.

