Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia invaded. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an offensive in Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a cease-fire is reached. And celebrating the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight.
