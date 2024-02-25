Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

International Edition
Subscribe
International Edition

Subscribe

Google Podcasts Subscribe

Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War

Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War
Embed
Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia invaded. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an offensive in Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a cease-fire is reached. And celebrating the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG