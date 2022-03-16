Zelenskyy to Address US Congress as Biden Announces More Ukraine Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, while U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new security assistance and NATO defense ministers gather in Brussels to discuss reinforcing the alliance’s security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s speech, delivered by video to lawmakers, follows similar addresses to Britain’s House of Commons, Canada’s Parliament and the European Parliament in recent weeks as he pushes for more military and humanitarian support from the international community.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the White House a few hours later, unveiling the new aid to Ukraine that will push the total amount of assistance announced by the United States during the past week to $2 billion.

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America,” Biden told reporters Tuesday.

He is due to join other heads of state in Brussels for a summit taking place March 24, the one-month anniversary of Russia launching its invasion after denying for months it planned to do so.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the summit, tweeting that alliance members “will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defense.”

Ahead of those talks, NATO defense ministers are meeting for what Stoltenberg said would be “an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains.”

He told reporters that potential actions could include placing “substantially more forces” in the eastern part of the alliance, along with increases in naval and air deployments, missile defense systems and holding larger and more frequent military exercises.

Russia has objected to NATO’s presence near its borders and sought a guarantee that Ukraine will never join the alliance. NATO insists countries are free to make their own decisions about security ties.

While Ukraine is not part of NATO, seven NATO countries share borders with Russia, Ukraine or Russian ally Belarus, and that proximity has raised concerns of a wider conflict.

Stoltenberg said there are 100,000 U.S. troops in Europe and another 40,000 troops under direct NATO command, as well as hundreds of thousands more on heightened alert across NATO nations.

He said those preparations, including moving Patriot missile batteries to Poland and Slovakia, send the message that “an attack on one ally will be met with a decisive response from the whole alliance.”

Despite continued shelling of Kyiv and other cities, Russian ground forces are making “limited to no progress … in achieving their objectives” in Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday in an assessment shared with VOA.

The official said Kyiv “remains under heavy bombardment by long-range fire, with civilian targets to include residential areas being struck with increasing frequency. But leading elements of Russian forces have not appreciably advanced on the city.”

The U.S.-based cable news network Fox News reported that video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed when the vehicle in which they were traveling was struck by incoming fire on the outskirts of Kyiv. The attack injured another Fox News reporter, Benjamin Hall, who remained hospitalized.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his condolences in a tweet late Monday.

“I am grateful to all those risking their lives to show the world what is happening in Ukraine,” Blinken said. “The United States condemns Russia's ongoing violence, which is putting the safety of journalists and other media workers in Ukraine at risk.”

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continued Tuesday, and while previous rounds yielded no major breakthroughs, Zelenskky said in a video message early Wednesday that there were some signs of progress.

“The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine,” he said.

Zelenskyy suggested a compromise on Tuesday, saying Ukraine was ready to accept security guarantees that fall short of its goal to join NATO.

“If we cannot enter through open doors, then we must cooperate with the associations with which we can, which will help us, protect us ... and have separate guarantees,” Zelenskyy said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was premature to predict whether the peace talks will lead to progress.

“The work is difficult, and in the current situation, the very fact that (the talks) are continuing is probably positive,” Peskov said.

The United Nations said Tuesday the number of people who have fled Ukraine since the invasion began had reached 3 million.

VOA’s White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara and national security correspondent Jeff Seldin and Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson contributed to this report.

Some information also came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.