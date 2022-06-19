Zelenskyy: ‘We Will Return Everything That’s Ours’ 

“We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that’s ours,” a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Sunday, after a trip Saturday to Mykolaiv and Odesa, where Russian forces have decimated the area.

Zelenskyy said the losses in the southern regions are “significant,” with many destroyed houses, disrupted civilian logistics and a number of social issues. He was adamant that everything will be restored.

“Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have the desire to live,” he said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the Russian war in Ukraine could be a lengthy and costly one. He told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, “"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine.” He added, “Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also warned that the war in Ukraine could be a long one and that Ukraine needs to receive “weapons, equipment, ammunition and training more rapidly than the invader.”

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Germany’s dpa news agency that Ukraine can expect to receive support from the G-7 leading democracies “for as long as necessary.”

Some information from this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.