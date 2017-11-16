Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai Calls on Mugabe to Resign

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said on Thursday President Robert Mugabe should resign in the interest of the country after the military seized power.

Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe's only legitimate ruler and has balked at mediation by a Catholic priest to allow the 93-year-old former guerrilla a graceful exit after a military coup, sources said on Thursday.

"In the interest of the people, Mr. Robert Mugabe must resign and step down immediately," Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, told a news conference, reading from a statement.