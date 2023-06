Zimbabwe opposition lawmaker Job Sikhala was found guilty in May of obstruction of justice and is now on trial on additional charges of incitement to commit violence, and disorderly conduct. But he's not alone. Rights groups say the charges against Sikhala are part of a wider crackdown on the opposition ahead of August 23 elections. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.