The Americas

Hefty Reward Offered for Arrest in Deadly Attack on Armored Jamaican Courier Guards

By VOA News
March 10, 2021 03:01 AM
Map of Jamaica
Jamaica

A Jamaica based armored courier service is offering a $16,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the shooting of three of its guards. 

Gunmen ambushed the Guardsmans Armored Ltd guards during a drop off at a financial institution in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth a week ago, killing a 50-year-old guard and wounding two others, who were treated and released. 

The suspects are believed to have been wounded but managed to get away. 

The reward being offered expires at the end of April. 

Since the deadly attack, Guardsman announced it will provide bulletproof vests four all guards. 

