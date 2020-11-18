The Americas

At Least 9 Dead as Remnants of Hurricane Iota Cross Central America 

By VOA News
November 18, 2020 12:58 PM
A car damaged by a tree is seen after the passing of Hurricane Iota in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.
A car damaged by a tree is seen after the passing of Hurricane Iota in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.

The remnants of Hurricane Iota moved into El Salvador Wednesday, as the storm continues to pound Nicaragua with strong winds and heavy rains even after weakening from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

At last report, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said the system was moving to the west of the city of San Salvador and was now a tropical depression. But the remnants of the most powerful storm ever to hit Nicaragua in the month of November are still likely to produce rainfall capable of mudslides and flash floods across portions of Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala through Thursday.

A man watches the rising water of the Rio Bermejo in the wake of Hurricane Iota in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 17, 2020.
A man watches the rising water of the Rio Bermejo in the wake of Hurricane Iota in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 17, 2020.

The storm came ashore late Monday on the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, just kilometers from where Hurricane Eta had struck two weeks earlier. At its strongest, Iota was a Category 5 storm -- the top level on the five-level scale that measures a storm’s potential destructiveness.

It left scores of communities cut off from the outside world and forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

At least nine people across the region have been killed, including two children who reportedly drowned while trying to cross a flooded river in Nicaragua.

Iota was the 30th named storm of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which, according to the U.S. National Weather Service, is due to end November 30.  Forecasters are now watching two systems – one in the southern Caribbean and another just south of Bermuda - which each have a 20 percent chance of becoming named storms in the next five days.

 

Related Stories

A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas
The Americas
Hurricane Iota Damages Homes in Nicaragua
Iota has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves closer to Honduras
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 04:40 PM
Flooding caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia
Science & Health
Hurricane Iota Makes Landfall Along Nicaragua Coast Monday Night
Hurricane Iota comes ashore in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 05:01 AM
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Iota in the North Atlantic Ocean on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 07:11…
The Americas
Hurricane Iota Now a ‘Catastrophic’ Category 5 Storm  
Iota nears Nicaragua Monday night, which is still reeling from Hurricane Eta
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 02:29 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage