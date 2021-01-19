The Americas

Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Argentina

By VOA News
January 19, 2021 02:10 AM
Map of Argentina
Argentina

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit San Juan Province in Argentina late Monday night, according to early reports from the U.S. Geological Survey.  

A series of aftershocks, with a lower magnitude than the quake also occurred.  

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake in west central Argentina did not pose a tsunami threat and no warning was posted.  

Initial reports indicate the quake, which hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers beneath the epicenter near Pocito, Argentina, had the potential to damage buildings and infrastructure, but there were no immediate reports of widespread damage.  

