The Americas

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Heads Toward Caribbean

By VOA News
July 24, 2020 07:40 AM
NOAA map of storm's expected trajectory, July 24, 2020
NOAA map of tropical storm's expected trajectory, July 24, 2020.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is churning across the Atlantic toward the Caribbean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Gonzalo will reach the Windward Islands by late Friday or early Saturday.   

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Tobago and Grenada. A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Hurricane Center says Gonzalo could strengthen into a hurricane but is expected to lose intensity as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Gonzalo became the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, shattering the 15-year record of Tropical Storm Gert.  

Meantime, the Hurricane Center issued an advisory that Tropical Storm Hanna, which organized in the Gulf of Mexico late Thursday could make landfall along the coast of the southwestern U.S. state of Texas Saturday.

Related Stories

Tropical storm Gonzalo over the Atlantic Ocean, July 22, 2020 (Credit: U.S. National Hurricane Center)
The Americas
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms East of Windward Islands
Gonzalo has sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour, and is around 2,010km east of the southern Windward Islands
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 13:19
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage