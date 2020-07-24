Tropical Storm Gonzalo Heads Toward Caribbean

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is churning across the Atlantic toward the Caribbean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Gonzalo will reach the Windward Islands by late Friday or early Saturday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Tobago and Grenada. A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Hurricane Center says Gonzalo could strengthen into a hurricane but is expected to lose intensity as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Gonzalo became the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, shattering the 15-year record of Tropical Storm Gert.

Meantime, the Hurricane Center issued an advisory that Tropical Storm Hanna, which organized in the Gulf of Mexico late Thursday could make landfall along the coast of the southwestern U.S. state of Texas Saturday.