The Americas

UN Agencies Shift Aid to Recovery for Hurricane Dorian Survivors

By Lisa Schlein
September 29, 2019 10:44 AM
Two Haitian migrants sit as one stands amid the ruins of a home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 28, 2019.
Two Haitian migrants sit as one stands amid the ruins of a home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 28, 2019.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - U.N. humanitarian agencies are shifting efforts away from emergency aid to longer-term recovery assistance for Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas.

Aid agencies rushed life-saving aid into the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, a deadly Category 5 storm, devastated the islands early this month. The toll from this disaster is huge.

Latest U.N. reports put the number of dead at 53, including 600 missing. Hurricane-force winds, torrential rains and storm surges flattened homes and destroyed infrastructure, rendering about 76,000 people homeless.

Chief of Press and External Relations at the U.N. in Geneva Rheal LeBlanc said the Bahamian government is now shifting emergency efforts to recovery. He told VOA the U.N. and its partners are providing humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable and displaced in support of the government-led response.

"As of Wednesday, the U.N. humanitarian organizations had supported the government in delivering over 350,000 meals, 135,000 liters of water, health services, debris removal, waste management, temporary housing and other items. So, the efforts do continue."

The International Organization for Migration reports it is scaling up its operations to help survivors of Hurricane Dorian. It said it will distribute essential household items to displaced families, support debris removal and reach out to tens of thousands of displaced in less-affected areas of the country.

IOM spokesman Joel Millman saif his agency will manage shelters, provide equipment to collective centers for upgrades and repairs to existing buildings.

"Where families can return to their homes or require tools and materials to carry out small-scale rehabilitation, IOM will provide toolkits and necessary training to family members. This intervention will prevent the overcrowding of collective centers and support households returning home as quickly as possible, when safe to do so."

Millman said IOM is able to increase its support to Hurricane Dorian survivors thanks to a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

 

Related Stories

A volunteer of the NGO World Central Kitchen delivers food, after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Spring City, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. Picture taken September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The Americas
Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Bahamas; 1,300 Still Missing 
Storm could bring more rain, wind to islands already devastated by Hurricane Dorian, US National Hurricane Center warns
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 21:42
Pastor Jeremiah Saunders poses for a photo among the ruins of his church that was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Jeremiah says "I spoke to the water: 'Peace, be still.' It never listened…
The Americas
After Dorian, Bahamas Tackles Massive Clean-Up
Bahamians are beginning to tackle a daunting cleanup a week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the archipelago's northern islands
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 12:43
A member of the Canadian Burnaby Firefighters Search & Rescue Task Force searches for victims after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sept. 11, 2019.
The Americas
Bahamas Officials: 2,500 Listed Missing in Dorian's Wake
Death toll from Hurricane Dorian stands at 50, but officials say that number is certain to rise
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 17:51
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein

The Worth of a Girl