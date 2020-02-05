Arts & Culture

Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dies at 103

By VOA News
February 05, 2020 08:24 PM
FILE PHOTO: Actor Kirk Douglas arrives to receive an inaugural award for Excellence in film presented by the Santa Barbara…
FILE - Actor Kirk Douglas arrives to receive an award for excellence in film presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif., July 30, 2006.

One of the last survivors of Hollywood's golden age, movie legend Kirk Douglas, has died.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, announced his father's death Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. He was 103 years old.

The son of poor Russian Jewish immigrants, Douglas appeared in 90 films over a 60-year career.

He worked a number of different jobs to pay for his college education and to study at New York's American Academy for Dramatic Arts.

Douglas appeared in his first film in 1946 following a brief career on Broadway and serving in the Navy in World War II. His title role in 1949's The Champion, playing a merciless boxer who refused to let anyone get in his way, cemented his stardom and brought his first Oscar nomination.

In this file photo taken on March 25, 1985, actor Michael Douglas applauds his father Kirk Douglas during the 57th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood.

Tall with a strong handsome face and a cleft in his chin that became his trademark, Douglas became a major star in the 1950s and 1960s — earning two more Oscar nominations for The Bad and the Beautiful and as painter Vincent van Gogh in Lust for Life.

Appearing in 1959's Spartacus, Douglas hired screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who had been blacklisted in Hollywood for alleged communist activities, forcing him to write under pseudonyms and forgoing credit for his work.

Douglas openly defied the blacklist by hiring Trumbo and allowing him to write the script for Spartacus under his own name, openly and without fear.

Douglas suffered a major stroke in 1995 that nearly killed him. But he recovered enough to write his best-selling autobiography The Ragman's Son, write fiction, and make occasional film and stage appearances, including his critically acclaimed one-man autobiographical show Before I Forget.

Despite his screen image as powerful, tough and ruthless, those who knew Douglas off-screen called him a gentle, compassionate and charitable man who loved children and donated millions to various charities.

"My mother said to me, 'You must take care of other people,' " he once said. "That stayed with me."

Related Stories

Actor Kirk Douglas arrives at his 100th birthday party as his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones (second from right) and her daughter Carys applaud at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Dec. 9. 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Arts & Culture
Actor Kirk Douglas Celebrates 100 with Family, Friends
Kirk Douglas knows how to make an entrance. With boxing gloves in every centerpiece and the theme from Rocky blaring over the speakers, Douglas, one of the golden age of Hollywood’s last living legends, walked confidently into the Sunset Room at the Beverly Hills Hotel Friday afternoon to celebrate his 100th birthday at an intimate gathering of friends and family.    Flanked by Anne Douglas, his wife of more than 62 years, his son Michael…
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News