COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Begins 21-day Partial Lockdown Amid Rise in Coronavirus Infections

By VOA News
April 23, 2020 01:48 AM
A young boy reads out the message from an informational mural warning people about the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in the…
A young boy reads out the message from an informational mural warning people about the risk of COVID-19 in a slum in Nairobi, Kenya, April 22, 2020.

Kenya's Mandera County began a 21-day lockdown Wednesday night at the direction of Interior Minister Fred Mating’i because more citizens are becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Kenya's latest self-isolation measure bars road travel and flights in and out of the county.

Additionally, Matiang’i said Kenya's National Command Center on the Coronavirus Pandemic is reviewing the enforcement of public health measures in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties. The results are expected by Friday.

Kenya is stepping up its monitoring of compliance with safety measures just as President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that law enforcement is trying to locate dozens of people who escaped from a quarantine facility in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Kenya reported Wednesday that seven more people tested positive for the virus, raising the total of known infections nationwide to 303. So far, 14 deaths have been reported. 

 

