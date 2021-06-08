COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer to Expand Vaccine Testing on Children Under 12

By VOA News
June 08, 2021 03:52 PM
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday, June 6, 2021…
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, June 6, 2021.

Pfizer says it will expand testing of its COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 12.  

The drug company, along with its German partner BioNTech, will enroll 4,500 children volunteers at more than 90 places in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain.  

The children, ages 5 to 11, will be given two doses of 10 micrograms each, which is about a third of the dose used on teens and adults. Some will receive placebo shots.  

Testing on infants as young as 6 months will start within weeks. They will receive 3-microgram doses. 

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine already has been given authorization for emergency use for those 12 and older in the U.S. and Europe. 
 

A girl gets a Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Romania has started the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
British Regulator Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for 12-Year-Olds
Health minister welcomes the news, but now must wait for advice from vaccine committee
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 02:07 PM
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois speaks during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Senators in Taiwan Announce Vaccine Donation
President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States would give around 25 million vaccine doses to countries that needed them
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 06/06/2021 - 05:20 AM
People queue for COVID-19 vaccine shots at Zimbabwe's largest health institution, Parirenyatwa Hospital, in Harare, June 08, 2021. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwe Rejects Donation of COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Shortages
Harare is facing criticism for turning down a donation of three million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine; authorities say they are not prepared to deal with the refrigeration requirements and possible side effects
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 01:52 PM
An Indian villager and a child wearing masks on their chin ride on a bicycle on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Monday, June 7…
COVID-19 Pandemic
India PM Vows Larger Federal Role in Vaccine Procurement
India records more than 100,000 new COVID cases in a day
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 06:40 PM
Patients wait their turn at Saint Paul Catholic Hospital, to receive free concoctions made by Samuel Kleda, Archbishop of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cameroon Battles Vaccine Hesitancy as Only 11% of Jabs Used
Government, clergy struggle to convince skeptics of its safety
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:21 PM
