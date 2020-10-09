COVID-19 Pandemic

Popular Argentina Beach Becomes Site of Memorial to Coronavirus Victims

By VOA News
October 09, 2020 02:08 AM
Picture released by Telam showing part of 504 flag displayed by neighbours at a central beach in honour of the Covid-19…
People in Mar del Plata, Argentina, planted 504 small Argentine flags on Bristol Beach, seen here Oct. 8, 2020, to honor coronavirus victims.

One of the most popular holiday beach resorts in Argentina is the site of a poignant memorial to the people who have died from the novel coronavirus.

People in Mar del Plata planted 504 small Argentine flags on Bristol Beach, as the pandemic continues to spread through the interior of the country.

Residents said they chose the popular beach ahead of the start of the summer season to draw attention to the rising toll of people contracting coronavirus and dying from COVID-19.

One of the Mar del Plata residents placing the flags on the beach said her sympathy for COVID-19 victims extends beyond her hometown.

COVID-19 infections reportedly are down in Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area, but nationwide, Argentina still has one of the highest coronavirus tallies in Latin America and the world.

Argentina has reported more than 840,000 cases of the new coronavirus and 22,710 deaths.

