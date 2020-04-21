COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Urges World to Quickly Scale Up Medicines, Vaccines

By Associated Press
April 21, 2020 07:19 AM
Dr. Sonia Macieiewski (R) and Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, look at a sample of a respiratory virus at Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
Dr. Sonia Macieiewski (R) and Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, look at a sample of a respiratory virus at Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The U.N. General Assembly has demanded global action to quickly scale up the development of and access to medicines, vaccines and equipment to battle the pandemic, while the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus lockdowns could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak.

The U.N. resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and make recommendations to ensure that all people have equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines,  especially in developing countries.  

African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health systems have historically been underfunded and will be overwhelmed by the virus. Even under a best-case scenario, Africa will need $44 billion for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment of coronavirus, according to a report last week by the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa. The worst-case scenario estimates that $446 billion would be needed.

WHO says the number of beds in intensive care units available to treat COVID-19 patients in 43 African countries is less than 5,000. That's about five beds per 1 million people compared to 4,000 beds per 1 million in Europe.

Africa has more than 23,000 infections across the continent, including more than 1,100 deaths. Authorities this week are starting to roll out a dramatic increase in testing, with the goal of testing 1 million people over the next four weeks.

Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, noted that any easing of restrictions must be gradual.

"This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future," he said.

Kasai said governments must remain vigilant to stop the spread of the virus and the lifting of lockdowns and other social distancing measures must strike the right balance between keeping people healthy and allowing economies to function.

Security employee disinfects shopping carts at the entrance of a garden store in Munich, Germany, April 20, 2020.

Several European countries, including Denmark, Austria, Spain and Germany, have begun a gradual easing of restrictions, allowing some people back to work, including hairdressers, dentists and construction workers. Scattered protests have erupted across the United States, the hardest-hit nation in the pandemic, with people demanding a return to work in a country that has already seen 22 million people lose their jobs.

But in an indication that it will be a long time before life returns to normal, German officials announced Tuesday they were calling off the world-famous Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, which typically draws about 6 million visitors each year.

"We agreed that the risk is simply too high," Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said after meeting with Munich's mayor. "You can neither keep your distance nor work with facial protection" at Oktoberfest.

Scores of summer concerts and festivals have been cancelled due to virus lockdowns, but Oktoberfest was supposed to run from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4.

Germany has taken the first steps toward loosening its shutdown, allowing small shops to start opening this week, but it remains unclear when bars and restaurants will reopen.

In one of the worst-hit countries, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday confirmed businesses can start reopening on May 4, but doused any hopes of a total loosening of the country's strict lockdown.

"Many citizens are tired of the efforts that have been made so far and would like a significant loosening of these measures, or even their total abolition,'' Conte said on Facebook, adding "a decision of that kind would be irresponsible.''  

In the U.S., some states announced aggressive reopening plans on Monday, despite deep concerns from health officials. Boeing and at least one other American heavy equipment manufacturer resumed production, while Australia said Tuesday that doctors could resume non-urgent surgeries next week.  

The moves come amid soaring unemployment that the International Monetary Fund says could lead to the developed world's worst economic depression since the 1930s.  

Asian shares followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday after U.S. oil futures plunged below zero because of a worldwide glut as factories, automobiles and airplanes sit idle. The cost to have a barrel of U.S. crude delivered in May plummeted to negative $37.63  as traders run out of places to store it. It was at roughly $60 at the start of the year.  

Businesses that start operating again in the U.S. are likely to engender good will with President Donald Trump as his administration is doling out billions in relief  to companies. Trump has been agitating to restart the economy, singling out Democratic-led states and egging on protesters complaining that the shutdowns are destroying their livelihoods and trampling their rights.  

In several states — most of them Republican-led — governors said they had seen signs that the coronavirus curve was flattening, making it possible to start reopening businesses and public spaces.  

But governors from many other U.S. states said they lacked the testing supplies they need and warned they could get hit by a second wave of infections, as people with no symptoms can still spread the disease.

"Who in this great state actually believes that they care more about jet skiing than saving the lives of the elderly or the vulnerable?" Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked, referring to restrictions in her state. "This action isn't about our individual right to gather. It's about our parents' right to live."

Boeing said it was putting about 27,000 people back to work this week building passenger jets at its Seattle-area plants, with virus-slowing precautions in place, including face masks and staggered shifts. Boeing's shutdown went into effect March 25 after workers tested positive for the virus and an inspector for the company died. Washington was the first state to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and enacted strict shutdown orders that helped tamp down the virus.  

Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 2.5 million people and caused more than 170,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University count. The U.S. is the hardest-hit country, with nearly 788,000 infections and more than 42,000 deaths.

The true toll of the pandemic is believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing, difficulties in counting the dead and attempts by some governments to hide the extent of their outbreaks.

New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, has seen some encouraging signs of late, with coronavirus hospitalizations leveling off. Monday's death toll, at 478, was the lowest in three weeks, down from a daily peak of nearly 800.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert, warned on ABC: "Unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen."

Related Stories

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Approves Trials for 2 More Coronavirus Vaccines 
The vaccines use inactivated coronavirus pathogens, and the approvals pave the way for early-stage human trials, an official from China's Ministry of Science and Technology said  
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 07:47
FILE PHOTO: Ventilators of Hamilton Medical AG are seen at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd…
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU to Maintain Reserve of Ventilators for Nations Most in Need
Coronavirus hotspots Spain, Italy likely first candidates
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 15:06
FILE - Logo of Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Feb. 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
COVID-19 Pandemic
Israeli Defense Firm Elbit Systems to Produce Ventilators
Based on technology developed by LifeCan Medical, the Elbit machines will enable medical centers to provide initial care to patients suffering from less severe respiratory conditions, said the company, which is better known for its advanced weapons platforms and surveillance systems
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:16
New York Go. Andrew Cuomo, left, speaks as he stands beside Rear Adm. John B. Mustin after the arrival of the USNS Comfort, a…
Archive
Governor to Take Ventilators for NYC as Hospitals Buckle
The decision comes as the coronavirus outbreak has snapped the United States' record-breaking hiring streak of nearly 10 years
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 16:12
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Urges World to Quickly Scale Up Medicines, Vaccines

Dr. Sonia Macieiewski (R) and Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, look at a sample of a respiratory virus at Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19's Impact on Environment Still Uncertain

An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 25, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. Picture…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Who Will Foot Economic Costs of Coronavirus Pandemic? 

Sunny spring weather draws the Dutch to their bicycles as a youth choses the opposite lane to do a wheelie, observing social…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Tightens Curfews and Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory 

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Financially Strapped Virgin Australia Enters into Voluntary Administration

Travelers wait in line at a Virgin Australia Airlines counter at Kingsford Smith International Airport, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.