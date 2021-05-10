East Asia Pacific

Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear in Court Later This Month, Lawyer Says 

By VOA News
May 10, 2021 11:13 AM
Anti-coup protesters walk through a market with images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kamayut township in Yangon,…
FILE - Anti-coup protesters walk through a market with images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 8, 2021.

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will appear in court on May 24, her lawyer said. 

She has not been seen in public since February 1, when she was detained and placed under house arrest by the country’s military, which seized power. 

Since the coup, she has been charged with six alleged crimes, including flouting COVID-19 restrictions during last year’s election. 

Most seriously, she is charged with violating the country’s Official Secrets Act. A conviction could carry a sentence of up to 14 years, according to Reuters. 

The current regime also accuses her of corruption but has not brought an official charge. 

Suu Kyi has reportedly attended some previous hearings via videoconference and complained that the proceedings were moving too slowly. 

"She will appear in person in court on May 24," lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told Agence France-Presse. 

The military junta has defended the arrest of Suu Kyi, saying her party committed electoral fraud during the November elections. The party won in a landslide. 

Since the coup, Myanmar has been rocked by protests, many of them violent. At least 780 people have been reported killed in the unrest. 

An anti-coup protester looks at the images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, April 26, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar's Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Makes New Court Appearance
Her lawyers say she again demanded face-to-face meeting with her legal team, which has not occurred during her detention
By VOA News
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 10:29 AM
Anti-coup protesters walk through a market with images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kamayut township in Yangon,…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar’s Junta Levies New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi
Deposed leader now faces six criminal charges, including violating colonial-era secrets law  
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 09:04 AM
People take part in a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 10, 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Junta Accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of Accepting Bribes
Deposed de facto leader already facing four other criminal charges; Amnesty International accuses security forces of using battlefield tactics against peaceful protesters
By VOA News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 09:43 AM
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute of defiance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday April 27,…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Poet Dies in Military Detention, Family Says
Khet Thi’s body showed signs of torture and was missing organs, family said
By VOA News
Sun, 05/09/2021 - 10:08 PM
Anti-coup protesters hold the flag of the National League for Democracy party of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar’s Junta Cool on Commitment to ASEAN’s Plan for Stabilizing Country
Analysts say Myanmar’s military regime will exploit the plan's lack of detail to set the terms and stick to its own agenda
By Zsombor Peter
Sun, 05/09/2021 - 05:26 AM
