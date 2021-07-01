East Asia Pacific

Beijing’s Persecution of Uyghurs Reaches Nearly 30 Countries, Report Finds

By Forest Cong
July 01, 2021 02:15 AM
Demonstrators, including Aziz Sulayman, hold a protest in front of the U.S. State Department to commemorate Uyghur Doppa Day…
FILE - Demonstrators hold a protest in front of the State Department to urge the US and the international community to take action against China's treatment of the Uyghur people, May 5, 2021.

A new study argued that Beijing's persecution of Uyghurs overseas has spread to nearly 30 countries around the world, largely because the governments of these host countries fear Beijing's power and influence.

The report, titled No Space Left to Run, China’s Transnational Repression of Uyghurs, examined the methods China has used to silence Uyghur dissidents beyond its borders.

Compiled jointly by rights group Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, the report argued that at least 28 countries across the world complicit in China’s harassment and intimidation of Uyghurs, with countries in the Middle East and North Africa as worst offenders.

Bradley Jardine, research director at Oxus Society and one of the authors of the report, told VOA that Beijing uses a number of methods to intimidate Uyghurs living in other countries, including everything from the use of spyware and hacking, to releasing red notices against targeted individuals through Interpol.

“Since 2017, the most common method for silencing overseas dissent is to threaten an individual's relatives residing within China's borders with detention, and in some cases, have a target's close family issue public statements as part of government smear campaigns designed to undermine an activist's credibility,” he told VOA via email.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to VOA's requests for comment on the report.

Worst offenders: Countries in the Muslim world

Jardine said in past decades, targets of Chinese counter-exile strategies tended to be politically active, but this has changed significantly with the onset of mass repression since 2017 and the rise of internment camps in Xinjiang.

Since then, China has begun targeting anyone on its list of "sensitive countries," the majority of which are located in the Muslim world.

“The largest offenders of transnational repression of the Uyghurs are Muslim-majority countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey,” Jardine said, adding that some of these countries have no legal protections for vulnerable minorities and the rule of law tends to be weak or susceptible to political interference.

“This has made the Middle East fertile ground for China's campaign of global intimidation,” he continued.

The report indicated that the first such case happened in Pakistan in 1997, when the Pakistan government deported to Beijing 14 Uyghurs accused of being separatists. All 14 were executed upon arrival in China.

The report indicated that between 1997 and December 2016, China was involved in the detention or deportation back to China of more than 851 Uyghurs across 23 countries.  Since 2017, Beijing’s actions have expanded dramatically, resulting in at least 695 Uyghurs detained or deported to China from 15 separate countries.

To Jardine, the starkest example was in Egypt in 2017.  Upon Beijing’s request, Egyptian police detained scores of Chinese students of the Uyghur ethnic minority. Some had to flee to Turkey, others were sent back to Beijing.

This particularly is a warning sign, Jardine said, because “even politically inactive Uyghurs have become a target of the Chinese state” with the onset of China's People's War on Terror.

Dependent on China

The report indicated that often, these major offenders are economically dependent on China. They tend to use Uyghurs living overseas as bargaining chips when negotiating with Beijing.

“The main motivations tend to be opportunism. The major offenders in the report tend to have very strong economic or security ties with China, cracking down on Uyghur minorities in exchange for investments, concessions or military hardware,” Jardine told VOA.

He added that the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013 has given China significant leverage around the world as countries deepen their economic interaction with China.

Edward Lemon, president of The Oxus Society and one of the authors of the report, said that while countries worldwide have limited capacity to shape what is happening in Xinjiang, they have a greater ability to prevent the Chinese government from using transnational repression.

“Governments can refuse to extradite Uyghurs given that they will most likely be subject to torture and mistreatment, governments can increase refugee and emigration quotas to create safe havens for those fleeing atrocities in Xinjiang,” he told VOA via email. “They can also restrict networks of enablers, including tech companies that are used to surveil and harass Uyghurs, and diaspora groups and organizations acting as fronts for the Chinese government.”

Research estimated that more than 1 million Uyghurs are currently held in Xinjiang internment camps. Rights organization and former detainees refer to them as concentration camps, while Chinese officials maintain them as “vocational education centers established in accordance with the law in the face of frequent violence and terrorism in the past.”

At the latest press conference on Xinjiang-related issues hosted by Beijing, Elijan Anayat, the spokesperson of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said that “some countries and international organizations in the U.S.A. and the West have taken fictionalized "stories" as evidence to make statements or take sanctions on the Xinjiang-related issues.”

 

Related Stories

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet looks on after delivering a speech on global human rights…
East Asia Pacific
Coalition of Countries Calls for Access to Uyghur Internment Camps in Xinjiang Region  
Uyghurs reportedly are subject to torture, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, and forced separation of children from parents; Beijing describes camps as vocational centers 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 01:27 PM
Witness Qelbinur Sidik, left on stage and left on screen above, give an evidential statement to the Panel of the independent…
East Asia Pacific
Activists Praise UK 'People's Tribunal' on China's Alleged Uyghur Abuse
Human rights advocates say international community must act on results of the genocide investigation
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Mon, 06/14/2021 - 06:26 PM
FILE PHOTO: A perimeter fence is constructed around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in…
VOA News on China
China Pushes Back Over Scrutiny of Uyghur Rights at UN Event
China’s UN mission has urged other nations to boycott a meeting on the human rights situation of Uyghurs, which many nations have expressed concern about
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 05:10 PM
A still from the state-run China Global Television Network's documentary, Challenges of Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang: The Textbooks,
East Asia Pacific
Uyghur Editors’ Family Members Charge Chinese Documentary Misrepresents Them
Families of Uyghur officials portrayed as extremists in state media documentary call them victims of crackdown by Beijing
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Sun, 05/09/2021 - 12:29 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Forest Cong
East Asia Pacific

The Chinese Communist Party at 100: Hopes and Disappointments

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, waves above a large portrait of the late leader Mao Zedong during a ceremony to mark the…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Arrested Again

Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves…
East Asia Pacific

Pew: US Seen More Favorably Than China Among Advanced Economies

FILE - Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before a session of negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Search Continues in Ferry Sinking Off Bali

Indonesian Navy personnel prepare for a search rescue operation for victims of the sinking ferry KMP Yunicee near Gilimanuk Port on Bali Island, Indonesia, June 30, 2021.
Student Union

Chinese Students in Australia Call Out Intimidation from Officials at Home

FILE - Students walk around the University of New South Wales campus in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 1, 2020.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey