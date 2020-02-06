East Asia Pacific

Enforcement of Malaysia’s Smoking Ban Sparks Controversy

By Dave Grunebaum
February 06, 2020 03:40 PM
Smoking is not allowed within three meters of any table or chair at any eatery inside and outside.
Smoking is not allowed within three meters of any table or chair at any eatery inside and outside in Malaysia. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

KUALA LUMPUR - At a popular Kuala Lumpur area open-air food court, Eiswary Thirumalai enjoys a meal with her family. She says in the past, secondhand smoke would sometimes ruin the atmosphere. “Actually, it’s really discomfortable for us because while we are eating we smell the smoke,” she says. “So it’s not healthy for us while we are eating.” 

A year ago, a new law prohibited smoking at all eateries in Malaysia. Previously, smoking was banned inside all air-conditioned restaurants. But the new law bans smoking within three meters of any table or chair at any indoor or outdoor eatery. 

There was a one-year phase-in period in which offenders were given warnings, but since January, violators have faced fines ranging from $35 to $85. During January, more than 5,000 tickets were issued nationwide. “If they come out with this penalty, maybe it will give the person a lesson,” says Thirumalai. 

Alex Lee runs a wonton noodle stall at a popular open-air food court in Kuala Lumpur. Lee, a smoker for two decades, supports enforcement of the smoking ban at all eateries nationwide. "People should have clean air while they eat," he says.

Alex Lee runs a wonton stall in the same food court. Lee has been smoking for two decades, but he supports the ban. “People should have clean air while they eat, so I think it’s good that they’re enforcing this smoking ban,” he says. 

It’s a point of view echoed by health advocates. “Twenty-thousand people die of smoking-related illness each year in Malaysia,” says Mandy Thoo of the National Cancer Society Malaysia, while explaining why the society supports strict enforcement of the law. “Smoking as well as passive smoking, which is secondhand smoke, causes 15 kinds of cancer, heart disease, and it worsens diabetes as well as mental illnesses.” 

Malaysian eateries are required to display no-smoking signs. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

The broadened smoking ban directly impacts the semi-enclosed open-air food courts that are common across Malaysia.Several eatery trade associations say some members have seen a drop in business by almost 20% since the ban started. “We request to have a small smoking zone for the convenience of the smokers,” says Chris Lee of the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association. 

Henry Wong doesn’t smoke but says he thinks the government is overreaching. “People choose to smoke,” he says. “It’s their life, it’s their health, so I don’t really agree with banning people from smoking.” 

Smokers caught lighting up at an eatery face fines ranging from the equivalent of $35 to $85 USD. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

Steven Wong, no relation to Henry Wong, openly smoked at an outdoor table at a food court one afternoon until other customers yelled at him. “A lot of people complain about secondhand smoking,” he says. "I have friends, ladies who are in their 80s who’ve been inhaling secondhand smoke for 50 years, maybe 60 years, and they’re still alive.” 

The National Cancer Society Malaysia points to studies that show secondhand smoke is very unhealthy. “For nonsmokers who are exposed to secondhand smoke in homes as well as offices, they increase their risk of smoking-related diseases by 20 to 30 percent,” says the society’s Mandy Thoo. “So it may be your choice to smoke but it’s not someone else’s choice to be exposed to secondhand smoke.” 
 

Related Stories

Sarah Baharudin, age 35, like many Malaysians has been leading an inactive lifestyle and eating unhealthy food for most of her life. Approximately half of the country’s adults and about 30-percent of the youth are overweight or obese. (David Grunebaum/VOA)
South & Central Asia
Weight Loss Movement Tries to Combat Malaysia’s Obesity Crisis
Poor diets and inactive lifestyles have made Malaysia the fattest country in Asia
Default Author Profile
By Dave Grunebaum
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 15:55
FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruits from a lorry inside a palm oil factory in Salak Tinggi, outside Kuala Lumpur,…
East Asia Pacific
Malaysia’s Palm Oil Sector Pays for Prime Minister’s Tough Talk on India
Blowback from Mahathir Mohamad’s rebuke of India over Kashmir and Muslim migrants is likely to hit his country’s palm oil sector hard, but it may have as much to do with balancing bilateral trade
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 05:31
Jawi script is featured on Malaysian bank notes. (Photo: Zsombor Peter / VOA)
East Asia Pacific
Muslim-Majority Malaysia's Arab Script School Drive Riles Minorities
A push for Chinese and Tamil-language schools to teach their 10-year-olds an Arabic script little used in modern-day Malaysia is fanning fears of state overreach and Islamization
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 07:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Dave Grunebaum

Child Marriage

Coronavirus Outbreak

China Coronavirus Lockdown Rippling Through Global Supply Chain

People wear masks on a bus in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, Jan. 28, 2018. A tourism company director in Vietnam says the coronavirus outbreak that began in China has hit his industry “very hard, like a giant bomb."
East Asia Pacific

Enforcement of Malaysia’s Smoking Ban Sparks Controversy

Smoking is not allowed within three meters of any table or chair at any eatery inside and outside.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Caronavirus Death Toll Continues to Soar, Now at 563

Travelers pass through a fever detection system developed by Chinese search engine Baidu, at the Qinghe railway station, in Beijing, China, Feb. 6, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Advocacy Group: China Poses Dire Threat to International Human Rights System

Jewher Ilham, daughter of imprisoned Uighur scholar Ilham Tohti speaks during the Sakharov Prize ceremony at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Dec. 18, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Opens New Hospitals for Virus Patients, Deaths Top 560

Stewardesses take temperatures of passengers as a preventive measure for the coronavirus on an Air China flight from Melbourne to Beijing before it land at Beijing Capital International Airport in China, Feb. 4, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims