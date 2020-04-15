East Asia Pacific

North Korea Hackers Pose 'Significant Threat' to Global Finances, US Warns

By Jeff Seldin
Updated April 15, 2020 04:21 PM
FILE - A man walks by a sign at Cyber Terror Response Center of National Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea is accused of using cyberattacks against South Korea and 16 other countries to benefit its nuclear program.
A man walks in the Cyber Terror Response Center in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea was accused at the time of using cyberattacks against 17 countries to aid its nuclear program. A new warning has been issued to financial institutions.

WASHINGTON - Banks and other financial institutions could soon find themselves in the crosshairs of North Korean hackers, according to a warning issued Wednesday by U.S. officials.

The advisory, issued by the State, Treasury and Homeland Security departments and the FBI, did not give a reason for the timing of the guidance, which came a day after Pyongyang carried out its latest missile test.

U.S. military officials Tuesday downplayed the risk from North Korea’s test launch of short-range ballistic missiles, suggesting it might have been tied to the country’s celebration of the birthday of its founder, Kim Il Sung.

But Wednesday’s advisory warned that North Korea’s ongoing cyber activities “pose a significant threat to the integrity and stability of the international financial system.”

It also warned that North Korean hackers have “the capability to conduct disruptive or destructive cyber activities affecting U.S. critical infrastructure.”

Reaction to advisory

A State Department spokesperson said Wednesday’s advisory is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to share threat information.

FILE - The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, Jan. 26, 2017.

“It is vital to stay vigilant and to work together to mitigate the cyber threat posed by North Korea,” the spokesperson told VOA. “This advisory collates the information on existing U.S. government resources in one place and provides a policy overview and recommended steps to counter the North Korean cyber threat.”

But some private cybersecurity companies say the latest U.S. advisory suggests North Korea may be branching out by offering their cyber services to third parties.

“Though we knew that these operators were involved in freelancing and other commercial activity such as software development we had no evidence that they were carrying out intrusions and attacks on behalf of anyone other than the North Korean regime,” John Hultquist, the senior director of intelligence analysis for FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence, told VOA in an email.

“It is rare for us to find evidence of state actors carrying out criminal side operations with the government’s knowledge,” Hultquist added. “Ultimately, this is yet more evidence that North Korea is heavily invested in their cyber capability and taking every opportunity to leverage and monetize it.”

Previous accusations

Concerns about the potency of Pyongyang’s cyber activities are not new.

The U.S. blames North Korea for the November 2014 cyberattack on Sony Pictures; has accused Pyongyang-linked actors of being behind campaigns to steal tens of millions of dollars from banks and automated teller machines; and has accused them of developing the WannaCry 2.0 ransomware that infected computers in more than 150 countries.

More recently, a U.N. report found North Korean hackers had generated $2 billion to offset money lost because of sanctions for its nuclear program.

State Department Correspondent Cindy Saine contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

People wearing face masks walk before a propaganda poster displayed on a street in Pyongyang on April 9, 2020. (Photo by KIM…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Poses Major Threat to North Korea's Fragile Health System
North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free, but aid experts fear an outbreak will overwhelm the health system
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 20:45
A man wearing a face mask walks past a TV screen airing reports about North Korea's firing of missiles at the Seoul Railway…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Launches Missiles Ahead of S. Korea Election
North Korea has been conducting weeks of military drills, including several launches of short-range ballistic missiles in recent weeks
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 04:06
Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea's Self-Isolation, Weapons Program Thwart Virus Aid
Pyongyangs's self-imposed pariah status, its continued nuclear and missile tests seen by observers as self-defeating
Default Author Profile
By Ahn So-young
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 06:16
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

North Korea Hackers Pose 'Significant Threat' to Global Finances, US Warns

FILE - A man walks by a sign at Cyber Terror Response Center of National Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea is accused of using cyberattacks against South Korea and 16 other countries to benefit its nuclear program.
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Ship Returns Near Vietnam Border

In the Vietnamese city of Da Nang, the sun rises over the South China Sea, which has overlapping claims by Vietnam, China, the Philippines and Malaysia.
Science & Health

Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Heats Up in China, US

Dr. Sonia Macieiewski (R) and Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, look at a sample of a respiratory virus at Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand's Ardern, Ministers Take 20% Pay Cut for Six Months Due to Coronavirus Impact

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference prior to the anniversary of the mosque attacks that took…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Didn't Warn Public of Likely Pandemic for 6 Key Days

Medical workers move a person who died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Feb. 16, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims