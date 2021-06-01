East Asia Pacific

Report: North Korea Ruling Party Creates New Leadership Post Under Kim Jong Un

By Reuters
June 01, 2021 02:47 AM
Attendees wearing face masks participate in an oath-taking meeting on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang
Attendees wearing face masks participate in an oath-taking meeting on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, May 29, 2021.

SEOUL - North Korea’s ruling party has amended its rules to create a de facto second-in-command under leader Kim Jong Un as he looks to revamp domestic politics, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday. 

Citing an unidentified source familiar with North Korea, the agency said the holder of the new post of “first secretary” would chair meetings on behalf of Kim Jong Un. 

Kim cemented his power at a congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in January, where he was elected its general secretary, taking a title last held by his late father, Kim Jong Il. 

Now Kim wants the party to play a greater role in government, as compared to the more-military centered administration of his father, the agency added. 

“The term ‘military-first politics,’ a major keyword in the Kim Jong Il era, is known to have been scrapped from the preface of the party by-laws,” it said. 

In a statement, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said new party by-laws were publicized in North Korea after the January meeting. But the ministry, which is responsible for relations with the neighboring nation, cannot disclose details, it added. 

This picture taken on March 6, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 7, 2021…
March 6, 2021 photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at First Short Course for Chief Secretaries of City and County Party Committees in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un himself used the “first secretary” designation from 2012 to 2016. 

The new post is the most senior of the party’s seven secretaries and is likely to have been taken by Jo Yong Won of the politburo’s five-member presidium, Yonhap said. 

Jo is considered one of Kim’s closest aides, whose appointment to the presidium was reported by state media. 

At the time of the January meeting, analysts viewed him as holding the government’s No. 3 position, after Kim and Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly. 

Kim Jong Un has wielded almost absolute power in North Korea’s dynastic system since taking over after Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011. 

Last year a South Korean lawmaker said the country’s intelligence agency believed that Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, was serving as his “de facto second-in-command" but had not necessarily been designated his successor. 

Kim has increasingly engaged with party members this year, particularly the cell secretaries, who are responsible for groups numbering up to 30 grassroots members each.  

Related Stories

President Joe Biden, retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, pose for a photo.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea to Top Agenda as Biden Meets with South Korean President at White House
Challenge will be managing differences on approach behind closed doors, while presenting a united front so Pyongyang can’t drive a wedge between them, analyst tells VOA
Grace Moon
By Grace Moon
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 06:58 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
East Asia Pacific

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

FILE PHOTO: Chickens are seen at a livestock market before the market asked to stop trading on March 1 in prevention of bird…
VOA News on China

New Zealand Assures Australia There Is No Rift Over China

Cindy Kiro, left, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, walk together through Parliament Building Monday, May 24, 2021, in…
VOA News on China

Chinese Blogger Jailed for Casting Doubt on China-India Border Clash

Bharatiya Janata Party activists burn photographs of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in Jammu, India, Wednesday,…
East Asia Pacific

Report: North Korea Ruling Party Creates New Leadership Post Under Kim Jong Un

Attendees wearing face masks participate in an oath-taking meeting on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific

Hundreds Evacuated, Some by Helicopter, From New Zealand Floods

Video grab of a sign reading "Road Closed. Flooding" in floodwaters in Canterbury region, New Zealand

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey