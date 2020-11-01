East Asia Pacific

UN Says Myanmar’s Discriminatory Laws Cast Doubt on Fairness of  Elections 

By Lisa Schlein
November 01, 2020 10:13 AM
Officers from Union Election Commission arrange ballots for an early voting for upcoming Nov. 8 general election outside a residence on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2020.
Officers from Union Election Commission arrange ballots for an early voting for upcoming Nov. 8 general election outside a residence on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2020.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The U.N. human rights office warns Myanmar’s discriminatory citizenship and electoral laws cast doubt on the fairness of next week’s general elections, putting the country’s professed transition to democracy at risk.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights says new rules and regulations put in place ahead of Myanmar’s November 8 general elections create further restrictions on people’s right to participate in this political process. Those most affected are the Rohingya Muslim and ethnic Rakhine population in Rakhine state.

U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told VOA that decisions announced in mid-October by the Union Election Commission have significantly disenfranchised these minority groups.

“So, even where they would have otherwise been able to vote, elections are not taking place in many of these townships. So, as I have said, elections will not be taking place in 56 townships across the country. And, of these, nine of the townships in Rakhine in their entirety cannot vote,” she said.

In April, the government enacted a presidential directive denouncing public hate speech. Despite this, the U.N. agency says there has been an unrelenting proliferation in Myanmar of such speech against Muslims on Facebook.

The human rights office criticizes continuing restrictions of the freedoms of opinion, expression and access to information. It notes an internet shutdown remains in place in eight townships in Rakhine and Chin states, severely limiting the ability of residents to exchange information.

Shamdasani said the government has been using the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country to issue stay-at-home orders in certain areas.

“In context of these orders as well—for example, journalists have been classed as nonessential. This means that really hampered their ability to go out there and cover the elections and cover the campaigning on the hate speech and the disenfranchisement and, all that we have described here, which is all very worrying,” said the spokeswoman.

The U.N. agency is calling on Myanmar to denounce hate speech and to promote tolerance and nondiscrimination in speech by public officials and candidates.  It urges the government to take measures to guarantee the right of political participation.

 

Related Stories

State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader, fills out a ballot in her country's election, in voters in Naypyitaw, the nation’s capital, Oct. 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Early Voting Begins in Myanmar Election
Ballot is largely a referendum on the leadership and achievements of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader since her party came to power in 2015 as military rule ended
Default Author Profile
By May Kha
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:26 PM
Factory workers wearing protective face masks and shields ride a truck as they go to their works in Hlaing Tharyar Industrial…
East Asia Pacific
Soaring Myanmar COVID-19 Cases Test Long-Neglected Health Care System
The country's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in the past two months from 374 to more than 31,000
Default Author Profile
By Zomber Peter
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:58 PM
A voter cast her ballot for the by-election in Yangon, Myanmar, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
South & Central Asia
Report: Violations Mar Lead-Up to Myanmar's National Election
UN official says Myanmar's national election in early November will not be free or fair; Myanmar objects
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 04:15 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

UN Says Myanmar’s Discriminatory Laws Cast Doubt on Fairness of  Elections 

Officers from Union Election Commission arrange ballots for an early voting for upcoming Nov. 8 general election outside a residence on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Former Thai Prime Minister Sees Merit in Protesters’ Demands

Pro-democracy demonstrators flash a three-finger salute of defiance during a protest rally in the Silom business district of…
East Asia Pacific

Super Typhoon Kills At Least 7 in Philippines

A man looks as floodwaters inundate an area as Typhoon Goni hit Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines, Nov. 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Opposition Politicians Arrested Over Legislature Protest

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 8, 2020, pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick (top C) shouts at security trying to…
East Asia Pacific

Sister of Missing Thai Activist Headed to Cambodia

An activist holds up a picture of Thai dissident Wanchalerm Satsaksit during a rally in front of Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims