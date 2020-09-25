East Asia Pacific

Vietnam’s Economic Hopes Fade as COVID-19 Takes Away Business

By Ralph Jennings
September 25, 2020 05:35 AM
A flower vender wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus waits for customers in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Aug. 3,…
FILE - A flower vender wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus waits for customers in Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 3, 2020.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Vietnamese officials have lowered expectations for their country’s normally fast-growing gross domestic product in 2020 as the global economic slowdown thins demand for exports and stalls international tourism.

The $260 billion economy has expanded at 6% or more per year since 2012 because of a boom in manufactured exports will grow at just 2% this year, according to an official target released this month. That’s down from an earlier target of 2.5%. The Asian Development Bank estimates just 1.8% growth.

Measures taken around the world to contain the spread of COVID-19 have reduced orders to the Vietnamese factories that crank out shoes, garments and furniture, analysts say.

Stay-home rules in Western countries are keeping shoppers away from physical stores, while business closures in those countries have left people out of work and less likely to buy nonessential goods.

“The rule is that those light industrial goods are weak, the exports orders are down and there’s reports of a lot of unemployment in the factory sector in the [Vietnamese] provinces,” said Frederick Burke, Ho Chi Minh City-based partner with the law firm Baker McKenzie.

The headaches of 2020 challenge Vietnam to keep its reputation as a manufacturing go-to spot in Asia as rising costs complicate factory work in China and other Southeast Asian countries lack infrastructure.

Many plants faltering

Factories that make electronics, such as Samsung’s smartphones, still get orders from retailers that sell abroad to people working or studying at home. However, the vast number of plants that make less value-added goods are faltering, Burke said.

A Vietnam factory operated by Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, which makes footwear for some of the world’s top brands, for example, laid off 150 workers earlier this year, the nonprofit Business & Human Rights Resource Centre says.

Vietnam’s border closure, a measure to throttle the coronavirus spread, is stopping investors from making trips that would help them expand. They would normally travel to Vietnam from Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan to scope out new manufacturing sites. Their factories in turn create jobs, fostering a young middle class.

Tourism has also been badly affected by the restrictions on travel said Jack Nguyen, partner in the business advisory firm Mazars in Ho Chi Minh City. International tourism is “dead,” Nguyen said. Inbound tourism usually makes up 6% of the economy.

“Things will only pick up only when the borders are open and there’s no quarantine requirements,” Nguyen said. “Who knows when that’s going to be.”

A mid-year COVID-19 outbreak in the coastal resort city Danang followed by the start of the school year has reduced domestic travel, analysts say. Some of the country’s hotels are up for sale as a result, Nguyen said.

Recovery could take 4 years

Vietnam’s government is targeting GDP growth next year of 6% to 6.5%, figures that experts say would reflect a near-normal year compared to the low GDP base of 2020 rather than an explosion of new activity.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment warned this month the global post-pandemic recovery could take as long as four years, according to a research note from the brokerage SSI in Hanoi. The ministry set a 2021 growth target of 6% to 6.5%, down from an earlier goal of 7%.

Foreign investors in the country aren't pulling out, however. They take a long-term view that Vietnam’s underlying strengths will outlive COVID-19, Burke said. Vietnam reports just 1,069 coronavirus cases overall.

Vietnam’s government “has proven to the world thus far that it can protect its borders from the invasion of a pandemic and create a desirable atmosphere for investment, something that most other Asian nations cannot boast,” said Ralf Matthaes, founder of the Infocus Mekong Research consultancy in Ho Chi Minh City.

Everyone in Vietnam is watching for whether the rest of the world can control disease caseloads to the point that consumers start spending as they did before and international travel comes back, economist say.

“It’s a case of the global economy, regional economy on stable footing post-pandemic, adjusting to the new normal, whatever that means,” said Song Seng Wun, economist in the private banking unit of CIMB, a Malaysian bank, in Singapore. 

Related Stories

Workers clear toppled electric lines during the landfall of tropical storm Noul, in Hue, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Tropical Storm Noul Makes Landfall in Central Vietnam
Officials report one dead from falling tree; storm leaves flooding and damage to buildings
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:00 AM
FILE - Children get picked up to go home after school in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam Employers Fund Child Care at Nike Factory, Boost Productivity
Companies that pay for child care say they do it because preventing unplanned absences by employees saves them money
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 09:45 AM
A TV screen shows Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a virtual meeting on bilateral issues, in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China, Vietnam Try to Make Amends After Stormy Start to 2020
China’s defense minister and Vietnam’s ambassador met Monday to discuss regional issues
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:41 AM
A path of red clay runs through a forest outside Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (VOA News)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vietnam Wildlife Trafficking Arrests Rise, After COVID-19 Link to Animals
Almost all zoological diseases, like COVID-19, come from just a small number of species
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 04:09 AM
Ralph Jennings
By
Ralph Jennings

Child Marriage

South & Central Asia

Cambodia Allocates $1.2 Billion to Bolster Economy

Cambodian garment factory workers ride on the back of a truck as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Sept…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam’s Economic Hopes Fade as COVID-19 Takes Away Business

A flower vender wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus waits for customers in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Aug. 3,…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Offers Rare Apology for Shooting Death

A South Korea's government ship for a fishery guidance, is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020…
East Asia Pacific

Experts: China's 'Coercive' Labor Policy Pushing Uighurs Out of Traditional Livelihoods

FILE - In this file image from undated video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Muslim trainees work in a garment factory at the Hotan Vocational Education and Training Center in Hotan, Xinjiang, northwest China.
East Asia Pacific

Thousands Protest in Thailand Over Delay of Constitutional Amendment

Pro-democracy demonstrators raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest outside the Parliament in…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims