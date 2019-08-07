Economy & Business Economy & Business Samsung's New Note Takes on Huawei in Selfie Beauty Pageant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's trouble in the second quarter with a nearly 7% jump in smartphone sales By Reuters August 07, 2019 East Asia Pacific Step Aside Chanel: North Korea’s ‘Raccoon Eye Makers’ Get State Push Promoting homegrown beauty has been a strategy since the days of founder Kim Il Sung, but it has gained focus under Kim Jong Un By Reuters August 07, 2019 Economy & Business Kansas to Impose Toughest Online Tax Collections in US Most states now have policies to collect such taxes, but almost all set minimum annual sales or transaction thresholds to exempt small businesses; Kansas won't By Associated Press August 07, 2019 East Asia Pacific China, World's No. 2 Economy, Still Growing but More Slowly US-China trade squabble has hurt economic growth, economists say By VOA News August 07, 2019 Economy & Business Lyft Raises Forecast for 2019 as Price War With Uber Eases, Ridership Rises Lyft's 72% jump in revenue was fueled by more active riders, who spent about a quarter more than they had a year ago By Reuters August 07, 2019 USA Chinese Tariffs Rock US Lobster Exports Overall exports of live lobster to China from Maine are down 82% between 2018 and 2019, a trade expert for the US state reports By Julie Taboh August 07, 2019 Economy & Business Trump Continues to Pressure Fed For More Interest Rate Cuts Push by Trump prompts warning to protect central bank's independence By VOA News August 07, 2019 Load More