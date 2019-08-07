Economy & Business

Samsung Electronics President and CEO Dong Jin Koh speaks during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 7, 2019.
Economy & Business
Samsung's New Note Takes on Huawei in Selfie Beauty Pageant
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's trouble in the second quarter with a nearly 7% jump in smartphone sales
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 07, 2019
Kang Na-ra, a North Korean defector who is now a beauty YouTuber, puts on her makeup with North Korean cosmetic products, in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Step Aside Chanel: North Korea’s ‘Raccoon Eye Makers’ Get State Push
Promoting homegrown beauty has been a strategy since the days of founder Kim Il Sung, but it has gained focus under Kim Jong Un
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 07, 2019
Kansas Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart discusses a new policy that will require out-of-state businesses to collect the state's sales tax on online sales to Kansas residents, during an interview with reporters, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Topeka, Kan…
Economy & Business
Kansas to Impose Toughest Online Tax Collections in US
Most states now have policies to collect such taxes, but almost all set minimum annual sales or transaction thresholds to exempt small businesses; Kansas won't
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 07, 2019
People try out Huawei smartphone models on display at an electronic store in Beijing, Monday, May 20, 2019. Google assured users of Huawei smartphones on Monday the American company's basic services will work on them following U.S. government cubs…
East Asia Pacific
China, World's No. 2 Economy, Still Growing but More Slowly   
US-China trade squabble has hurt economic growth, economists say 
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 07, 2019
FILE - The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, March 20, 2019.
Economy & Business
Lyft Raises Forecast for 2019 as Price War With Uber Eases, Ridership Rises
Lyft's 72% jump in revenue was fueled by more active riders, who spent about a quarter more than they had a year ago
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 07, 2019
An employee holds two lobsters at Maine Coast, a live lobster wholesaler headquartered in York, Maine. (J.Taboh/VOA)
USA
Chinese Tariffs Rock US Lobster Exports
Overall exports of live lobster to China from Maine are down 82% between 2018 and 2019, a trade expert for the US state reports
Default Author Profile
By Julie Taboh
August 07, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Aug. 7, 2019.
Economy & Business
Trump Continues to Pressure Fed For More Interest Rate Cuts
Push by Trump prompts warning to protect central bank's independence
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 07, 2019