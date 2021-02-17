Asian Markets Mixed Wednesday 

Asian markets are mixed Wednesday, ending a multi-day winning streak.

The Nikkei in Japan dropped 0.5%. The S&P/ASX in Sydney closed 0.4% lower, and Seoul’s KOSPI index fell 0.9%.

The TSEC index in Taipei surged 3.5%. In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 1.1%, while the Sensex in Mumbai is down 0.6%.

Shanghai’s Composite index remains closed for the Lunar New Year.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,789.20 per ounce, down 0.5%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $60.53 per barrel, up 0.8%, and Brent crude is up nearly one percent, selling at $63.98 per barrel.

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 are trending higher, while the Nasdaq is down slightly.