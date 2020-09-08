Economy & Business

Asian Markets Surge Tuesday 

By VOA News
September 08, 2020 04:16 AM
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Asian shares…
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Sept. 8, 2020.

Asian markets rebounded strongly Tuesday as investors anticipated the return of trading on Wall Street after the long U.S. Labor Day holiday. 

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index gained 0.8%.  The S&P/ASX index in Sydney rose one percent.  Shanghai’s Composite index and Seoul’s KOSPI index finished 0.7% higher, and the TSEC index in Taipei gained 0.4%.   

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.3% in late afternoon trading, and Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.8%. 

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,937.50 an ounce, up 0.1%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $38.82 per barrel, down 2.3%, and Brent crude is selling at $41.79 per barrel, down 2%.   

In futures trading, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trending positively, while the Nasdaq is down. 

Related Stories

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
Economy & Business
European Markets Posting Strong Gains Monday    
Asian markets begin trading week on a sour note    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 06:05 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News