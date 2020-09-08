Asian Markets Surge Tuesday 

Asian markets rebounded strongly Tuesday as investors anticipated the return of trading on Wall Street after the long U.S. Labor Day holiday.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index gained 0.8%. The S&P/ASX index in Sydney rose one percent. Shanghai’s Composite index and Seoul’s KOSPI index finished 0.7% higher, and the TSEC index in Taipei gained 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.3% in late afternoon trading, and Mumbai’s Sensex is 0.8%.

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,937.50 an ounce, up 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $38.82 per barrel, down 2.3%, and Brent crude is selling at $41.79 per barrel, down 2%.

In futures trading, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trending positively, while the Nasdaq is down.