Asian Markets Treading Water in Monday Trading Session

Asian markets are trading mixed Monday as investors await further signs on the direction the global economy will take amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index was down nearly one percent by late Monday afternoon, while the indexes in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were flat and Australia’s S&P/ASX was down nearly one percent.

Meanwhile, the bottom continued to fall out of oil markets, with the U.S. benchmark crude dropping 15% to $15.54 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at just over $27 per barrel, down 1.7%.