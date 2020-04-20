Economy & Business

Asian Markets Treading Water in Monday Trading Session

By VOA News
April 20, 2020 03:04 AM
People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, April 20, 2020.

Asian markets are trading mixed Monday as investors await further signs on the  direction the global economy will take amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index was down nearly one percent by late Monday afternoon, while the indexes in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were flat and Australia’s S&P/ASX was down nearly one percent.   

Meanwhile, the bottom continued to fall out of oil markets, with the U.S. benchmark crude dropping 15% to $15.54 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at just over $27 per barrel, down 1.7%. 

Related Stories

Pedestrians walk past a quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on April 17, 2020. - Tokyo…
Economy & Business
Global Markets Surge on Plans of US Economy Reopening
Reports of potential drug for COVID-19 also a contributing factor
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 04:19
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News