Economy & Business

Beverage Companies Aim to Get Bottles Recycled, Not Trashed

By Associated Press
October 29, 2019 10:13 AM
Plastic bottles and cups sit in a recycle bin, Oct. 29, 2019. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). following sorting at the Mid-America Recycling plant, in Lincoln, Neb. Beverage companies plan to get the largest number possible of bottles recycled, not trashed.
Plastic bottles and cups sit in a recycle bin, Oct. 29, 2019. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). following sorting at the Mid-America Recycling plant, in Lincoln, Neb. Beverage companies plan to get the largest number possible of bottles recycled, not trashed.

Every year, an estimated 100 billion plastic bottles are produced in the U.S., the bulk of which come from three of America’s biggest beverage companies: Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Keurig Dr. Pepper.

The problem? Only one-third of those bottles get recycled; the rest end up in the trash.

That bleak trend has persisted for more than a decade because of spotty collection, outdated processing facilities and other issues, according to the American Beverage Association.

Now, Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper are trying to change that by investing $100 million to improve recycling collection and processing. They also plan to come out with new packaging next year reminding consumers to recycle.

The American Beverage Association is coordinating the investment, which will be distributed through The Recycling Partnership, a Virginia-based nonprofit that works with local governments to improve recycling rates, and Closed Loop Partners, a New York firm that invests in recycling facilities and new research. The World Wildlife Fund will track the companies’ progress.

A laborer works at a paper products recycling station in Shanghai, China, Nov. 17, 2017.
China Plastic Waste Ban Throws Global Recycling into Chaos
From grubby packaging engulfing small Southeast Asian communities to waste piling up in plants from the US to Australia, China's ban on accepting the world's used plastic has plunged global recycling into turmoil. For many years, China received the bulk of scrap plastic from around the world, processing much of it into a higher quality material that could be used by manufacturers. But at the start of 2018, it closed its doors to almost all foreign plastic waste, as well as many other recyclables, in…

Both The Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners say the scale of the investment is unprecedented — and sorely needed. U.S. recycling is a hodge-podge, with 20,000 local governments deciding how best to provide the service. Only 53% of U.S. households have curbside recycling. Six percent have no recycling options at all.

China’s decision last year to cut back drastically on the recycling it accepts from the U.S. also put a spotlight on the problem.

“The U.S. system is so desperate,” said Keefe Harrison, the CEO of the The Recycling Partnership.

Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of the American Beverage Association said that’s a source of frustration for both soda drinkers and corporations.

“Consumers in many cases like the convenience of our plastic bottles, but they are rightfully frustrated when they see a bottle on the beach or in a trash can,” Lugar said. “It’s clear that our recycling system needs big improvements, so consumers know their efforts are going to make a difference.”

Closed Loop will invest in things like robot sorters, which make recycling centers more efficient and profitable. Through matching grants, municipal funds and private investors, the fund says it can triple the beverage companies’ investment to around $400 million.

Right now, only around 6% of U.S. bottles are made from recycled plastic, according to The Recycling Partnership. In some regions of the country, that number is as high as 20%.

A Coca-Cola delivery truck drives past an office building in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)

Coke has pledged that half its bottles will be made from recycled materials by 2030. Pepsi wants 33% of its beverage bottles to be made from recycled material by 2025; Keurig Dr. Pepper wants them in 30% of its packaging by 2025.

Reaching those targets will be difficult. Wood Mackenzie, a consulting firm for the oil and gas industry, estimates plastic bottle collection rates would have to rise 38% by 2025 and 78% by 2030 to meet them.

But companies may have no choice. California lawmakers recently passed legislation requiring 50% recycled content in bottles by 2030. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill, but only because it let manufacturers seek waivers.

Soda companies have made recycling promises before. In the early 1990s, Pepsi promised to phase out virgin plastic in its bottles by 1994. It never happened. In 2007, Coke invested $60 million in a bottle recycling plant. The plant closed in 2014.

The companies have also vehemently fought bottle deposit programs, which have increased recycling rates in the 10 states that have them. The programs require consumers to pay extra for drinks and get the deposit back when they return the bottles to the store.

Lugar said her association wants to increase bottle recycling but believes bottle laws burden the consumer.

Others — like the environmental group Break Free From Plastic — say companies need to go beyond recycling and explore plastic-free delivery systems. Break Free From Plastic recently named Coke and Pepsi among the world’s biggest plastic polluters based on the results of trash cleanups in 50 countries.

“Recycling is not going to solve this problem,” Von Hernandez, the group’s global coordinator, said last week when releasing the results.

Meanwhile, the three beverage companies are looking at new ways to sell drinks. Coke is testing Dasani water refill stations on college campuses. Pepsi bought SodaStream last year so consumers can make fizzy drinks with home machines. Keurig Dr. Pepper has partnered with LifeFuels, the maker of a smart water bottle.

Bridget Croke, vice president of external affairs for Closed Loop Partners, said the world does need to reduce single-use plastics. But the U.S. also needs to build a system to get all the value it can out of plastic.

“It’s going to take every tool that we have to solve this challenge,” she said.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Africa
Crocheting With Plastic: Art, Recycling and Learning Money-Making Skills
Atelier des Femmes not only teaches women of all ages and backgrounds how to sew and crochet, but also that it uses entirely recycled materials to make a wide variety of products
Default Author Profile
By Esha Sarai
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 07:40
FILE - A shopper leaves a supermarket with goods in plastic bags in Christchurch, New Zealand, Aug. 10, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Lightweight Plastic Bags Banned In New Zealand
New Zealand follows Bangladesh and China in banning lightweight plastic bags
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 07/01/2019 - 08:30
An Indonesian man carries used plastics to be sold to a recycling center, as he walks in front of discarded plastic bags, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec 6, 2007. Delegates from 190 nations have assembled on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Vows to Send Back Illegal Plastic Waste
Environmental groups hope to nudge their government to action
Default Author Profile
By Amanda Siddharta
Fri, 06/14/2019 - 13:42
A laborer works at a paper products recycling station in Shanghai, China, Nov. 17, 2017.
Science & Health
China Plastic Waste Ban Throws Global Recycling into Chaos
From grubby packaging engulfing small Southeast Asian communities to waste piling up in plants from the US to Australia, China's ban on accepting the world's used plastic has plunged global recycling into turmoil. For many years, China received the bulk of scrap plastic from around the world, processing much of it into a higher quality material that could be used by manufacturers. But at the start of 2018, it closed its doors to almost all foreign…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 04/25/2019 - 22:46
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press