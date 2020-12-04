Economy & Business

Canada's Trudeau Mum on Possible Deal to Free Huawei Exec

By VOA News
December 04, 2020 07:10 PM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Covid-19 pandemic briefing from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on November 20,…
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Covid-19 pandemic briefing from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Nov. 20, 2020.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on reports of a potential deal involving a senior Huawei executive being held under house arrest in Vancouver.

He said his “top priority” was the release of two Canadians being held in China as retaliation. The Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were arrested right after Canadians detained the telecommunication giant’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. warrant in December 2018. She has been fighting extradition to the U.S.

Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain, July 14, 2020.
Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain, July 14, 2020.

“We will continue working hard for the return of the two Michaels,” Trudeau said, according to Reuters.

“Two years is a very long time to be in prison in China, or anywhere,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “We will continue to do all the work that’s necessary to get them back.”

On Thursday, Reuters reported that U.S. prosecutors and lawyers for Huawei were discussing a deal to end Meng’s case under a deferred prosecution agreement.

Under such a deal, Meng would have to admit to some of the allegations of wrongdoing, and prosecutors would agree to “potentially defer and later drop charges if she cooperated,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meng is charged with bank fraud, with the U.S. alleging she misled HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei’s business activities in Iran, which is under U.S. sanctions.

In addition to arresting the two Canadians, China also stopped buying canola seed from Canada.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia supreme…
USA
Report: US in Talks With Huawei Official on Resolving Criminal Charges
Negotiations between Meng Wanzhou's lawyers and Justice Department picked up after US presidential election, source says, but it is still unclear what kind of deal can be struck
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 08:18 PM
The new Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphone is held for a photo, in London, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. Huawei, has unveiled its Mate 40…
East Asia Pacific
New Huawei Phone Comes at Crucial Time for Chinese Company
World's No. 1 smartphone maker unveils Mate 40 line of premium phones, a product release that comes at a crucial moment for company as it runs out of room to maneuver around US sanctions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:54 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo hosts third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue is held at the State Department in Washington
USA
Pompeo: Confident There Will Be Effective Competitors to Huawei from Western Vendors
In what some observers have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States is worried 5G dominance would give China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 11:17 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News