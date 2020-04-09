Economy & Business

European Markets Mostly Higher Thursday 

By VOA News
April 09, 2020 07:49 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 8, 2020.

Europe’s major stock indexes were mostly trading in positive territory Thursday, continuing the upswing enjoyed earlier in the day in Asia. 

London’s FTSE and the DAX index in Frankfurt were both trading at or above one-half of one percent, while Paris’s CAC-40 was slightly lower in mid-morning trading.  

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, April 9, 2020.

The good news in Europe was a spillover from Asia’s big rally, with Australia, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Shanghai all posting gains at the end of their trading sessions. Japan’s Nikkei index, however, lost a fraction of one percent as the country faces an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 infections.   

In U.S. futures trading, the Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq were all trading lower as investors brace for yet another report of huge unemployment claims from the U.S. Labor Department.  

Oil markets improved Thursday, with U.S. crude oil gaining 3% to finish over $25 per barrel, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose nearly 2%, to settle at over $33 per barrel.  Investors are hopeful that Thursday’s meeting between OPEC members and Russia will lead to a deal to curb production, which has created a glut of supplies as demand has plunged due to the pandemic. 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Pump jacks draw crude oil from the Long Beach Oil Field under Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill, California, on March 9, 2020…
Economy & Business
Oil Spike Pushes US Stocks Higher 
US crude oil rises 24% after President Donald Trump said he spoke to the Russian and Saudi leaders about production cuts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 19:19
The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange near Wall Street on March 23, 2020 in New York City. -…
Economy & Business
Coronavirus Continues to Pull Down US Stocks
Major stock indexes all fall 4%
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 18:26
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas…
Economy & Business
US Stocks Higher Despite Little Good COVID News
Dow, S&P 500 up 3%; NASDAQ up 4%; oil at 18-year low
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:50
After falling 12%, the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), started Mar. 10, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil with an increase of 6.63%, at…
Economy & Business
European Stocks Trading in Negative Territory
Asian stock markets begin new week on down note over continuing worries about coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 04:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News