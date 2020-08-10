Economy & Business

Global Markets Begin Trading Week on Upswing  

By VOA News
August 10, 2020 05:36 AM
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2020.

Global markets are mostly higher Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief payments for many Americans. 

In Asia, Sydney’s S&P/ASX index gained 1.6%.  Shanghai’s Composite index finished 0.7% higher. Seoul’s KOSPI index earned 1.4%, and the TSEC index in Taipei rose 0.5%.   

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was off 0.6%, while the Sensex in Mumbai was up 0.7%.   

The Nikkei in Tokyo was closed for a public holiday. 

European markets are off to a good start, with the FTSE index in London up 0.8%, the CAC-40 in Paris is 0.6% higher, and the DAX index in Frankfurt gaining 0.2%  

In commodities trading, gold continues its record-setting pace, selling at $2,022.80 per ounce, up 0.6%.  U.S. crude oil is trading at $41.82 per barrel, up 1.4%, and Brent crude oil is up one percent, trading at $44.88 per barrel. 

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trending positively in futures trading, while the Nasdaq has dipped slightly into negative territory. 

