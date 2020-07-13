Economy & Business

Global Markets Begin Week in Positive Territory  

July 13, 2020 07:54 AM
FILE - Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018.

European markets picked up where Asia left off Monday, with its benchmark indexes making big gains thanks to  investors' continued optimism over a post-pandemic recovery.    

Britain’s FTSE index is up one percent in midday trading, France’s CAC-40 index is 0.8% higher, and the DAX index in Frankfurt, Germany has gained 0.9%.   

Hours earlier, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed 2.2% higher.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended the day 0.1% higher, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.7%.   

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, July 13, 2020.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX index was 0.8% higher.  The KOSPI index in South Korea finished up 1.6%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index rose 1.1%.  Mumbai’s Sensex index is up 0.2% in late afternoon trading.   

In oil trading, U.S. crude oil is selling at $39.90 per barrel, down 1.6%, and Brent crude, the international standard, is selling at $42.64 per barrel, down 1.3%.    

All three major U.S. indexes are trending upward in futures trading, indicating strong earnings on Wall Street after its opening bell. 

 

 

