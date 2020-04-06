Economy & Business

Global Markets Surge Monday    

By VOA News
Updated April 06, 2020 06:43 PM
A pedestrian wearing a surgical mask and gloves walks past the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New York…
FILE - A pedestrian wearing a surgical mask and gloves walks past the New York Stock Exchange on March 19, 2020, in New York.

Optimism over encouraging news on the coronavirus pandemic sent U.S. stocks soaring Monday. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,627 points — an 8% gain. The Standard & Poors-500 and NASDAQ were both 7% higher. 

European investors were also in a mood to buy Monday. Frankfurt was up 6%, Paris up 5% and London 3% higher. 

Japan's main Nikkei index and Australia's S&P/ASX both gained more than 4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced more than 2%. Shanghai's index was closed for a public holiday. 

The latest numbers from Johns Hopkins shows the number of cases in the U.S. appears to be slowing, along with the numbers of deaths in New York and in Europe.  

However, while the slow of the spread of the disease is a good sign, analysts say it still could take some time to open the economy more broadly. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York cautioned that the state was still facing an emergency. 

In addition, consumers — the chief economic engine in the U.S. — remain worried about how efforts to contain the virus will affect them. A Federal Reserve survey conducted in March showed that Americans' pessimism about the labor market is high. And with good reason:  More than 10 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March after losing their jobs as a result of business shutdowns. And the numbers are expected to keep surging, with some economists predicting the loss of 20 million jobs — or more. 
 

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: A general view of a mostly empty Wall Street in mid-morning on April 02, 2020 in New York City…
Economy & Business
US Markets Close Down More Than 1% Friday
European and Asian markets also down as pandemic continues to take economic toll
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 21:11
Currency trader watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea,…
Economy & Business
Most Asian Markets Closed Slightly Down Friday
US stocks closed higher Thursday but Friday futures are lower
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 05:21
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News