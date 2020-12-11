2019 FBI Hate Crimes Report

December 11, 2020 05:30 PM
2019 FBI Hate Crimes Report
The FBI says that 2019 was the “deadliest year on record for hate crimes in America.” Host Carol Castiel talks with Becky Monroe, director of the Fighting Hate and Bias programs at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, to discuss the factors contributing to these statistics and what can be done to combat the trend.

Carol Castiel
Carol Castiel
