2019 - A Year of Stops and Starts for US- Afghan Taliban Peace Talks

December 26, 2019 04:31 AM
U.S. President Trump pledged during his 2016 presidential campaign that he would end the U.S. war in Afghanistan. This year saw peace talks between U.S. officials and the Afghan Taliban stop and start, as violence continued to take the lives of Afghan civilians and U.S. service members. VOA's Lina Rozbih has more on efforts to end the decades-long conflict.
 

Lina Rozbih
