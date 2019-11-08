3 Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election

This Friday, November 8th, marks the third anniversary of Donald Trump’s 2016 election as the 45th president of the United States. Trump remains a force of nature in American politics, but the third anniversary of his rise to power comes at a time when he is facing the gravest threat yet to his presidency: an impeachment inquiry led by congressional Democrats over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.