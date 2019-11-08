US Politics

3 Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election

November 08, 2019
This Friday, November 8th, marks the third anniversary of Donald Trump’s 2016 election as the 45th president of the United States.  Trump remains a force of nature in American politics, but the third anniversary of his rise to power comes at a time when he is facing the gravest threat yet to his presidency: an impeachment inquiry led by congressional Democrats over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

Jim Malone
Jim Malone
