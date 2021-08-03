7 Years After Islamic State Genocide, Yazidi Still Seeking Justice
August 03, 2021 02:01 AM
Yazidis in Iraq and around the world are commemorating the 7th anniversary of a massacre carried out by the Islamic State group against members of the religious minority in the Iraqi town of Sinjar. Yazidi survivors and activists say the international community must prioritize justice for their community. VOA’s Dakhil Elias filed this report, narrated by Raveen Dosky.
Produced by: Farhad Fallahi