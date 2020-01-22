75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Camp Liberation Comes as Anti-Semitic Attacks Rise

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a bipartisan delegation Tuesday on a visit to the former Nazi camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. More than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, died in the death camp before it was liberated by the allied forces 75 years ago. The main event commemorating the event will be held in Jerusalem Thursday. Pelosi will join representatives from about 50 other countries and Holocaust survivors at a conference, which will also address the need to fight the resurgence of anti-semitism in the world. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.