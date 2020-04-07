Coronavirus Outbreak

82,000 COVID-19 Deaths Projected in US by Early August

April 07, 2020 07:42 PM
The White House is projecting close to 82,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by early August - a slightly less grim figure than earlier outbreak models indicated. Experts say that government transparency is essential in communicating with the public during this health crisis but warn that pandemic modeling is never precise. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

