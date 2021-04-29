In Address to Congress, Biden Defends Government and Democracy
April 29, 2021 04:08 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
In his first address to the joint session of Congress Wednesday night, President Joe Biden pitched his ambitious infrastructure and jobs plan while casting government as a force for good. The American presidential tradition was noticeably different in many ways, due to COVID-19 protocols. VOA’s White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.