USA

In Address to Congress, Biden Defends Government and Democracy

April 29, 2021 04:08 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 20 MB
720p | 44 MB
1080p | 81 MB
Original | 93 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

In his first address to the joint session of Congress Wednesday night, President Joe Biden pitched his ambitious infrastructure and jobs plan while casting government as a force for good. The American presidential tradition was noticeably different in many ways, due to COVID-19 protocols. VOA’s White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Thu, 04/29/2021 - 03:24 AM
Sen. Tim Scott Delivers the Republican Response to President Biden's Address
Sen. Tim Scott delivers the Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 10:28 PM
100 Days In, Human Rights Leaders Praise Biden, Call for More Action
100 Days In, Human Rights Leaders Praise Biden, Call for More Action
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 08:14 PM
Clashes in Jerusalem, Gaza Suggest Peace Still a Dream
Clashes in Jerusalem, Gaza Suggest Peace Still a Dream
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 07:57 PM
Bodies Burned in Mass Cremation in India Amid COVID-19 Death Spike
Bodies Burnes in Mass Cremation in India Amid COVID-19 Death Spike
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 07:53 PM
Social Media Giants Comply with Turkish Demands
Social Media Giants Comply with Turkish Demands