Affordable HIV treatment coming to some children
December 01, 2020 10:30 PM
Affordable treatment will soon be available for children living with HIV in low-and-middle-income countries thanks to an agreement between the global health agency UNITAID and the Clinton Health Access Initiative or CHAI. Plus, U.S. Attorney William Barr says the justice department found no fraud that would change the 2020 election. And an update on Tigray.