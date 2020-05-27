Afghan Journalists Face Historic Uncertainty Ahead of Intra-Afghan Dialogue

Nearly three months after a U.S.-Taliban exit deal was finalized in Doha, journalists and press freedom advocates on the ground in Afghanistan say they've largely been frozen out of a planned series of reconciliation talks between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and representatives of Afghan society. Analysts say their absence could imperil recent achievements for press freedoms after 19 years of war. Rahim Gul Sarwan has more from Kabul in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Correction: An earlier version of this video report misstated the amount of territory held by Taliban militants. The radical Islamist group now controls more territory than at any point since their rule ended in 2001. VOA regrets the error.